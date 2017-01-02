अश्विन और जडेजा का सामना करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बनाया स्पेशल प्लान
हिंदी में एक कहावत है कि दूध का जला छाछ भी फूंक फूंक कप पीता है। यानी एक बार चोट खाने वाला व्यक्ति ज्यादा संभलकर चलने लगता है। श्रीलंका दौरे पर साल 2016 में आयोजित टेस्ट सीरीज में स्टीव स्मिथ की टीम को 3-0 के अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इस हार से सबक लेते हुए कंगारू खिलाड़ी भारत दौरे पर किसी तरह की कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं।
