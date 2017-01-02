आपका शहर Close

अश्विन और जडेजा का सामना करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बनाया स्पेशल प्लान 

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:11 PM IST
australia will prepare in icc academy dubai before tour of india

हिंदी में एक कहावत है कि दूध का जला छाछ भी फूंक फूंक कप पीता है। यानी एक बार चोट खाने वाला व्यक्ति ज्यादा संभलकर चलने लगता है। श्रीलंका दौरे पर साल 2016 में आयोजित टेस्ट सीरीज में स्टीव स्मिथ की टीम को 3-0 के अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इस हार से सबक लेते हुए कंगारू खिलाड़ी भारत दौरे पर किसी तरह की कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं। 

﻿