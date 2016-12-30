बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पारी की करारी हार के साथ टूटा पाकिस्तान का सपना
Australia Vs Pakistan: Mitchell Starc Stars In Hosts' Stunning Last Day Win
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 05:24 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शुक्रवार को दूसरे टेस्ट के पांचवे व अंतिम दिन पाकिस्तान को एक पारी और 18 रन से हरा दिया। पाक की पहली पारी 443/9 (पारी घोषित) के जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांचवें दिन अपनी पहली पारी 624/8 के स्कोर पर घोषित की।
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
