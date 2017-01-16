आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

भारत दौरे के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तैयार की स्पिनरों की सेना

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 12:17 PM IST
Australia Cricket Team Announced Its Squad For India Tour

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम फिलहाल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज में व्यस्त है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीमितो ओवरों की सीरीज के बाद टीम इंडिया को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ एक टेस्ट की मेजबानी करनी है, जिसके बाद उसकी एक बड़ी परीक्षा होगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news hindi news

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

पहले वनडे में जीत के साथ टीम इंडिया ने ही नहीं, इंग्लैंड ने भी तोड़े कई रिकॉर्ड

Records Made In 1st ODI Between India and England in Pune
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के इस खिलाड़ी ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, फिर स्ट्रेचर पर गया मैदान से बाहर

Substitute Bangladesh wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes sets new world record
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 40 ओवर में बने 445 रन, लगे 22 छक्के और टूटे कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड

Big Records Broke In T-20 Match in Big Bash League
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

सलमान खान ने दुनिया से छिपाई अपनी असली उम्र, वोटर आईडी से खुला राज

सलमान खान ने दुनिया से छिपाई अपनी असली उम्र, वोटर आईडी से खुला राज

﻿

Live Score:

NZ217/3

NZ v BAN

Full Card