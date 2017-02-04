आपका शहर Close

तो अब इस तारीख पर होगी IPL के लिए खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 09:46 AM IST
Auctions For IPL Season 10 To Be Held On 20 February In Bengaluru

टी-20 क्रिकेट के सबसे बड़े मेले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2017 की 4 फरवरी को होने वाली नीलामी स्थगित होने के बाद की नई तारीख की घोषणा हो गई है। हालांकि नीलामी पहले की ही तरह बेंगलुरु में ही होगी।

