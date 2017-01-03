आपका शहर Close

BCCI के बर्खास्त होने के बाद अनुराग ठाकुर को लग सकता है एक और झटका

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:52 AM IST
Anurag Thakur May Be Axed From Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोढा समिति की सिफारिशों को लागू करने में नाकाम रहने और कोर्ट की अवमानना करने के मामले में बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष अनुराग ठाकुर व सचिव अजय शिर्के को पद से हटा दिया। इस फैसले को कुछ लोग ऐतिहासिक फैसला मान रहे हैं।

﻿