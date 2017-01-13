बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोच कुंबले ने बताया, युवराज के आने के बाद कहां खेलेंगे रहाणे
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 04:29 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कोच अनिल कुंबले ने जब से पद संभाला है, टीम इंडिया ने उनकी निगरानी में दिन प्रतिदिन तरक्की ही की है। कुंबले ने जुलाई में कोच नियुक्त किए गए, जिसके बाद वेस्टइंडीज के दौरे पर टीम पहली बार उनके निरीक्षण में खेली थी।
