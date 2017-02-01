आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

क्रिकेट पर भी लगा डोपिंग का डंक, KKR के बड़े खिलाड़ी पर लगा बैन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:12 PM IST
Andre Russell, West Indies' All-Rounder Banned Over Whereabouts Violation

ओलंपिक खेलों के दौरान डोपिंग के डंक ने कई खिलाड़ियों को डसा था। रूस के पूरे दस्ते पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की नौबत आ गई थी। अब इस जहर की हवा ने क्रिकेट को भी अपने चपेटे में लेकर दूषित कर दिया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

टेस्ट और वनडे के बाद टी-20 सीरीज जीतने उतरेंगे ये 11 खिलाड़ी

Probable Playing XI for India For Final T-20 Against England
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्रिकेट पर भी लगा डोपिंग का डंक, KKR के बड़े खिलाड़ी पर लगा बैन

Andre Russell, West Indies' All-Rounder Banned Over Whereabouts Violation
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

IndvsEng T20: भारत भले ही मैच हारा मगर एक प्लेयर ने दिल जीता

india vs england 1st t20 international match live, inside summery, IndvsEng T20 live
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

टेस्ट और वनडे के बाद टी-20 सीरीज जीतने उतरेंगे ये 11 खिलाड़ी

Probable Playing XI for India For Final T-20 Against England
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया की घोषणा, दिग्गज बाहर 

indian test team against bangladesh
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

फ्रीलांस क्रिकेटर बनना चाहता है यह पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी 

Shahid afridi plans to turn freelance cricketer
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top