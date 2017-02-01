बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्रिकेट पर भी लगा डोपिंग का डंक, KKR के बड़े खिलाड़ी पर लगा बैन
Andre Russell, West Indies' All-Rounder Banned Over Whereabouts Violation
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:12 PM IST
ओलंपिक खेलों के दौरान डोपिंग के डंक ने कई खिलाड़ियों को डसा था। रूस के पूरे दस्ते पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की नौबत आ गई थी। अब इस जहर की हवा ने क्रिकेट को भी अपने चपेटे में लेकर दूषित कर दिया है।
