आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:57 PM IST
Amitabh chaudhry is person behind Dhoni's Resignation As India's T-20 And One Day Captain

क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अनहोनी को होनी में तब्दील करने वाले महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने अचानक से टीम इंडिया की टी-20 और वनडे टीम की कप्तानी से अचानक छोड़कर सबको चौंका दिया। लेकिन धोनी के अचानक ऐसा फैसला लेने के कारणों की समीक्षा हो रही है। धोनी के बीसीसीआई को भेजे गए मेल के लीक होने के बाद उनके इस्तीफे के विवाद ने नया मोड़ ले लिया है। कहा जा रहा है कि धोनी पर कप्तानी छोड़ने का दबाव बनाया गय। धोनी ने जो मेल बीसीसीआई को भेजा उसके शब्द तो कुछ ऐसा ही बयां करते हैं। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

captain odi and t20

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

तो इस वजह से हुई युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में वापसी

Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Made A Comeback in Team India
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इमरान खान की चुनौती, पाकिस्तानी टीम को कोई नहीं दे सकेगा मात! 

Imran Khan Says if his party comes in power no other cricket team will be able to beat us
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस खिलाड़ी को नजरअंदाज करने पर चयनकर्ताओं पर भड़के भज्जी

harbhajan singh slams selectors for ignoring karun nair while selecting team against England
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿