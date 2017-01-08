बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 10:57 PM IST
क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अनहोनी को होनी में तब्दील करने वाले महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने अचानक से टीम इंडिया की टी-20 और वनडे टीम की कप्तानी से अचानक छोड़कर सबको चौंका दिया। लेकिन धोनी के अचानक ऐसा फैसला लेने के कारणों की समीक्षा हो रही है। धोनी के बीसीसीआई को भेजे गए मेल के लीक होने के बाद उनके इस्तीफे के विवाद ने नया मोड़ ले लिया है। कहा जा रहा है कि धोनी पर कप्तानी छोड़ने का दबाव बनाया गय। धोनी ने जो मेल बीसीसीआई को भेजा उसके शब्द तो कुछ ऐसा ही बयां करते हैं।
