एबी डीविलियर्स के बारे में एक दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 03:32 PM IST
alviro Petersen reveals the return of AB de Villiers in Test cricket

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज अलविरो पीटरसन ने कहा कि इस साल के बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में प्रोटियाज टीम जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ मुकाबला करेगी। एबी डीविलियर्स इस टेस्ट के माध्यम से दक्षिण अफ्रीका टीम में वापसी कर सकते हैं।

