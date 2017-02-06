बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीम इंडिया से शर्मनाक हार के बाद टूट गया कप्तान, उठाया बड़ा कदम
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 06:17 PM IST
दिसंबर में टीम इंडिया के साथ संपन्न हुई पांच मैचों की सीरीज इंग्लैंड के कप्तान एलेस्टर कुक के लिए निर्णायक साबित हुई। भारत से मिली 0-4 की हार के बाद उनके ऊपर कप्तानी छोड़ने दवाब बढ़ गया था। लेकिन कुक ने समय लेते हुए दो महीने बाद कप्तानी छोड़ने का निर्णय किया।
