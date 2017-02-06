आपका शहर Close

टीम इंडिया से शर्मनाक हार के बाद टूट गया कप्तान, उठाया बड़ा कदम 

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 06:17 PM IST
Alastair cook step down as England test cricket captain

दिसंबर में टीम इंडिया के साथ संपन्न हुई पांच मैचों की सीरीज इंग्लैंड के कप्तान एलेस्टर कुक के लिए निर्णायक साबित हुई। भारत से मिली 0-4 की हार के बाद उनके ऊपर कप्तानी छोड़ने दवाब बढ़ गया था। लेकिन कुक ने समय लेते हुए दो महीने बाद कप्तानी छोड़ने का निर्णय किया।

