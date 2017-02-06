बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए कितना सफल रहा कैप्टन कुक का कप्तानी करियर?
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 07:44 PM IST
एलेस्टर कुक ने इंग्लैंड के लिए 59 टेस्ट मैचों में कप्तानी की। वह इंग्लैंड की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा मैचों में कप्तानी करने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। इसके बाद माइकल आर्थटन का नंबर आता है। आर्थटन ने 54 टेस्ट मैचों में इंग्लैंड की टीम की कमान संभाली। कुक ने भारत दौरे में राजकोट में खेले गए सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट मैच में आर्थटन को पीछे छोड़ा था।
