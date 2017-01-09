बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्वकप में जीत जिताने वाले खिलाड़ी पर जानलेवा हमला, चलीं तड़ातड़ गोलियां!
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 06:27 PM IST
एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना में अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की जान जाते जाते बची। कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उनकी कार अंधाधुंध गोलियां दागनी शुरू कर दीं।
