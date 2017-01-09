आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

विश्वकप में जीत जिताने वाले खिलाड़ी पर जानलेवा हमला, चलीं तड़ातड़ गोलियां!

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 06:27 PM IST
afghanistan cricketer escapes unhurt in gun attack in kabul

एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना में अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के एक खिलाड़ी की जान जाते जाते बची। कुछ अज्ञात  हमलावरों ने उनकी कार अंधाधुंध गोलियां दागनी शुरू कर दीं। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

afghanistan cricket shapoor zardaan

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?

Amitabh chaudhry is person behind Dhoni's Resignation As India's T-20 And One Day Captain
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तो इस वजह से हुई युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में वापसी

Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Made A Comeback in Team India
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

﻿