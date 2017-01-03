बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस आदमी ने अकेले हिला दीं 88 साल पुराने बीसीसीआई की जड़ें...
{"_id":"586a79014f1c1b0052158783","slug":"aditya-verma-a-man-behind-bcci-restructuring-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0902 88 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:24 PM IST
दुनिया के सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट बोर्ड के रूप में जाने-जाने वाले बीसीसीआई की जड़े एक शख्स ने हिला कर रख दी। ये व्यक्त हैं बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सचिव आदित्य वर्मा। इस पूरी लड़ाई का श्रेय आदित्य वर्मा को जाता है। यदि आदित्य वर्मा ने बीसीसीआई की जांच समिति के खिलाफ आवाज न उठाई होती तो आज देश को यह सुखद दिन देखने को नहींं मिलता।
