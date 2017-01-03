आपका शहर Close

इस आदमी ने अकेले हिला दीं 88 साल पुराने बीसीसीआई की जड़ें...

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:24 PM IST
Aditya verma a man behind BCCI restructuring case


दुनिया के सबसे अमीर क्रिकेट बोर्ड के रूप में जाने-जाने वाले बीसीसीआई की जड़े एक शख्स ने हिला कर रख दी। ये व्यक्त हैं बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के पूर्व सचिव आदित्य वर्मा। इस पूरी लड़ाई का श्रेय आदित्य वर्मा को जाता है। यदि आदित्य वर्मा ने बीसीसीआई की जांच समिति के खिलाफ आवाज न उठाई होती तो आज देश को यह सुखद दिन देखने को नहींं मिलता।

﻿