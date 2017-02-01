आपका शहर Close

जानिए बेंगलुरु टी-20 से जुड़ी 7 महत्वपूर्ण बातें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:42 PM IST
7 fact related to india Vs england T-20 banglore 

भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 75 रनों से मात देकर सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली। इंग्लैंड ने अपने आखिरी 8 विकेट 8 रन पर खो दिए। यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट का दूसरा सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन है। सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन न्यूजीलैंड के नाम दर्ज है। 1946 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच में 5 रन पर आठ विकेट गंवा दिए थे। 

