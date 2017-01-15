आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में इन बड़े सवालों के जवाब ढूंढेगी टीम इंडिया

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 04:17 PM IST
5 Questions India Need To Find Answers Before Champions Trophy 2017

टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीमित ओवरो की सीरीज का आगाज किया है। इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज में इंग्लैंड 4-0 से धूल चटाई थी और वो वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज में इसी प्रदर्शन को जारी रखना चाहेगी। नए कप्तान विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में टीम के लिए यह राह इतनी भी आसान नही हैं, क्योंकि इसी सीरीज से चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी की दशा और दिशा निर्धारित होगी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket new

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

Most Viewed

सिर्फ 40 ओवर में बने 445 रन, लगे 22 छक्के और टूटे कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड

Big Records Broke In T-20 Match in Big Bash League
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कोहली की कप्तानी में जीत का बिगुल बजाने उतरेंगे टीम इंडिया के ये 11 सितारे

Probable Playing Xi For India in 1st One Day Against England in Pune
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नया दोस्त क्या रूठा, मैदान में बैठ कर मनाते दिखे कोहली

Virat Kohli Makes Friends With Sniffer Dog Prince At Pune Stadium
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

IndVsEng Live: इंग्लैंड को सातवां झटका, मोइन अली आउट

India Vs England 1st ODI 2017 Pune
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सिर्फ एक मैच लड़ने के लिए वर्ल्ड चैंपियन को मिलेंगे 350 करोड़ रुपए

Dana White offers Floyd Mayweather $25 million for a fight against Conor McGregor
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कप्तान बनने के बाद भी मेरे लिए कुछ भी नहीं बदला: कोहली

Virat Kohli Speaks To Media Before 1st One Against England
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

﻿

Live Score:

ENG339/7

ENG v IND

Full Card