बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी के साथ क्रिकेट करियर शुरू करने वाले क्रिकेटर आज कहां हैं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
5 players who debuted with MS Dhoni in 2004 but couldn't live up to their potential
{"_id":"587f41644f1c1bd804efec09","slug":"5-players-who-debuted-with-ms-dhoni-in-2004-but-couldn-t-live-up-to-their-potential","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:50 PM IST
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने साल 2004 में टीम इंडिया के लिए पहला मैच खेला। पदार्पण के 3 साल बाद ही धोनी टीम के कप्तान बन गए। इसके बाद धोनी को पीछे मुड़कर देखने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी और उन्होंने एक के बाद एक सफलता का स्वाद चखा। बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ वनडे से का आगाज करने वाले धोनी का सफर बेहद सुहाना रहा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587ef81f4f1c1bda30eff2d9","slug":"why-india-might-field-first-again-if-they-win-the-toss-in-2nd-odi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091f\u0915 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587c7b6f4f1c1b665fefe6a9","slug":"ms-dhoni-signals-for-review-before-captain-virat-kohli-gets-it-bang-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587f19454f1c1bda30eff46e","slug":"rare-cricketing-shot-by-afghanistan-cricket-player-najibullah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587f19454f1c1bda30eff46e","slug":"rare-cricketing-shot-by-afghanistan-cricket-player-najibullah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587f06cf4f1c1bfb18efe869","slug":"australian-wicketkeeper-peter-nevill-injured-in-big-bash-league","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587ef81f4f1c1bda30eff2d9","slug":"why-india-might-field-first-again-if-they-win-the-toss-in-2nd-odi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091f\u0915 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"587ccec74f1c1b3403efedda","slug":"journey-of-pune-hero-kedar-jadav","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0927\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 Facts ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top