इस आईपीएल नीलामी में इन खिलाड़ियों के लिए छिड़ सकती हैं जंग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 04:11 PM IST
5 international players who could start a bidding war In IPL Auction

फटाफट क्रिकेट के फैंस को आईपीएल की नीलामी का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है। हालांकि इस बार यह इंतजार थोड़ा बढ़ गया, मगर सब्र का फल मीठा ही होता है। इस बार की नीलामी में 300 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगेगी और फैंस इस मंडी पर टकटकी लगाकर देखेंगे। हर टीम अपने लिए बढ़िया से बढ़िया खिलाड़ी चुनने के लिए जंग लड़ेंगे।

