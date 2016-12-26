बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मौसम में आया अचानक बदलाव, पूर्वांचल शीतलहर की चपेट में
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 10:13 PM IST
हिमाचल में जारी बर्फवारी का असर सोमवार से वाराणसी समेत पूर्वांचल में महसूस किया गया। सोमवार सुबह कोहरे के बाद निकली धूप से मौसम सामान्य था लेकिन दोपहर बाद एकाएक तेज पछुआं हवा चलने लगी और सूरज बादलों में समा गया।
