तस्वीरों में देखिए, जब 11 साल बाद खोए हुए पति से मिली पत्नी
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:03 PM IST
जब अपने खोए हुए पति की राह देखते हुए एक पत्नी की आंखे पथरा गई तो वह जिंदगी से हारने लगी। लेकिन 11 साल बाद पति अचानक उसके सामने आया तो दोनों ने अपने जस्बात कैसे बयां किए, तस्वीरें देखकर आप खुद ही अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं।
