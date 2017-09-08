प्रद्युम्न की हत्या के बाद अभिभावकों में गुस्सा, सुरक्षा पर सवाल
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में शुक्रवार को कक्षा दो के विद्यार्थी प्रद्युम्न की हत्या के बाद अभिभावकों में गुस्सा है। स्कूल में बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर अब सवाल पैदा होने लगे हैं। करीब 4000 विद्यार्थी वाले इस स्कूल में हर वर्ष कोई न कोई घटना हो रही है। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि स्कूल में बच्चों की सुरक्षा के नाम पर मोटी फीस ली जाती है, लेकिन हालत यह है कि उनकी हत्या हो रही है। इससे महफूज तो सरकारी स्कूल है। लेकिन यहां बच्चों को पढ़ाना मुनासिब नहीं है। बता दें कि करीब तीन वर्ष पहले इसी स्कूल के स्विमिंग पूल में बच्चे की डूबने से मौत हो गई थी। इसी ग्रुप के सेक्टर-40 स्कूल में बच्ची को स्कूल बस ने रौंद दिया था। जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई थी।
