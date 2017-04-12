बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मॉक ड्रिल: ‘अमौसी एयरपोर्ट में घुसे आतंकवादी’, अफसरों को बनाया बंधक
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:10 PM IST
एयरपोर्ट निदेशक ने मंगलवार को लखनऊ अमौसी एयरपोर्ट में मॉक ड्रिल से अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की चुस्ती परखी। देखें क्या-क्या हुआ...
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
