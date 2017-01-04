बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मनाली विंटर क्वीन का ताज जीतने को बेताब हैं ये सुंदरियां, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 10:41 PM IST
Photo Credit: फोटो: अजय कुमार
मनाली विंटर क्वीन का ताज पहनने के लिए सुंदरियों में इस बार कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल रही है। तीसरे दिन मॉडल्स के कैटवॉक ने सबका मन मोह लिया। आइए देखते हैं कुछ खास तस्वीरें-
