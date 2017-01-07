बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिमला की श्रेया मोक्टा ने जीता मनाली विंटर क्वीन का ताज, देखें तस्वीरें
Shreya Mokta won Manali Winter Queen Competition 2017.
{"_id":"586fd7b74f1c1b0a3215882c","slug":"manali-winter-queen-competition-at-manali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:34 AM IST
Photo Credit: अजय कुमार, फोटो जर्नलिस्ट, मनाली
मनाली विंटर क्वीन का ताज शिमला की श्रेया मोक्टा के सिर पर सजा है। शुक्रवार देर रात मनाली में हुए प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में मोक्टा को विजेता घोषित किया गया। वहीं, चंडीगढ़ की दीपिका फर्स्ट और चंबा की ईशा सेकेंड रनरअप रहीं।
