बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब स्टेज पर पहुंची इंडियन शकीरा ... डांस और आवाज से बनाया कायल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
Indian Shakira reached in Srinagar fair
{"_id":"5a097f214f1c1ba7678bb213","slug":"indian-shakira-reached-in-srinagar-fair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0936\u0915\u0940\u0930\u093e ... \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:36 PM IST
इंडियन शकीर के नाम से मशहूर प्ले बैक सिंगर ने रविवार को श्रीनगर में आयोजित बैकुंठ चतुर्दशी मेले की आखिरी शाम को यादगार बना दिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0977794f1c1bdb538bcd31","slug":"pradhyumn-murder-case-accused-student-changed-his-plan-minutes-before-murder-went-on-after-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0949\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!