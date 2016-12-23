बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अचूक हथियारों से पल भर में पाक के परमाणु हथियार की धज्जियां उड़ा सकता है भारत
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:35 PM IST
सीमा पर बिगड़ते हालातों के बीच पाकिस्तान के हुक्मरानों ने हिंदुस्तान को परमाणु हमले की धमकी दी थी । इन बयानों के बीच भारत ने सालों पहले से ही पाक की ऐसी किसी हरकत से निपटने की तकनीक विकसित कर ली है । दरअसल भारत के पास रक्षा के लिए ऐसी सक्षम मिसाइले मौजूद हैं जिनकी मदद से भारत पाकिस्तान के परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमला बोलकर उन्हें तबाह कर सकता है । इन मिसाइलों की मारक क्षमता इतनी है कि इनसे दिल्ली में बैठे बैठे करीब 1000 किमी की दूरी पर पेशावर तक के किसी आतंकी ठिकाने को आसानी से नेस्तनाबूत किया जा सकता है । देखें कौन सी हैं भारत की ये खतरनाक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलें, तस्वीरें:
