अचूक हथियारों से पल भर में पाक के परमाणु हथियार की धज्जियां उड़ा सकता है भारत

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला/जम्मू

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 03:35 PM IST
INDIA CAN DESTROY PAKISTANI NUCLEAR WEAPON IN SECONDS

सीमा पर बिगड़ते हालातों के बीच पाकिस्तान के हुक्मरानों ने हिंदुस्तान को परमाणु हमले की धमकी दी थी । इन बयानों के बीच भारत ने सालों पहले से ही पाक की ऐसी किसी हरकत से निपटने की तकनीक विकसित कर ली है । दरअसल भारत के पास रक्षा के लिए ऐसी सक्षम मिसाइले मौजूद हैं जिनकी मदद से भारत पाकिस्तान के परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमला बोलकर उन्हें तबाह कर सकता है । इन मिसाइलों की मारक क्षमता इतनी है कि इनसे दिल्ली में बैठे बैठे करीब 1000 किमी की दूरी पर पेशावर तक के किसी आतंकी ठिकाने को आसानी से नेस्तनाबूत किया जा सकता है । देखें कौन सी हैं भारत की ये खतरनाक बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलें, तस्वीरें:

jammu kashmir

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

'दंगल' की रिलीज पर आमिर खान ने महावीर फौगाट को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, देखिए

कश्मीर में अलगाववादियों ने दी जीवन-मृत्यु का संघर्ष छेड़ने की चेतावनी

{"_id":"585cbb714f1c1b1917e39b14","slug":"three-more-villages-of-kashmir-became-cashless","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u091c\u093f\u091f\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, 3 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0936\u0932\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

डिजिटलाइजेशन की राह में तेजी से बढ़ रहा कश्मीर, 3 और गांव हुए कैशलेस

सीमावर्ती ग्रामीणों ने बताईं दिक्कतें

