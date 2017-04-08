बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गढ़वाल राइफल्स: गोल्डन जुबली समारोह में रणबांकुरों को किया याद, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 10:13 PM IST
बढ़े चलो गढ़वालियों बढ़े चलो, सिंह की दहाड़ पर, जुल्म के पहाड़ पर, दुश्मनों के सीने पर चढ़े चलो... कुछ इसी जोश के साथ शनिवार को गढ़वाल राइफल्स का गोल्डन जुबली समारोह शुरू हुआ। इस दौरान समारोह में मौजूद अधिकारी और जवान ही नहीं, बल्कि रिटायर्ड अफसर व जवान भी जोश से भर गए।
