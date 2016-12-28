आपका शहर Close

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:42 PM IST
कानपुर के पास रूरा में बुधवार तड़के हुए दूसरे बड़े रेल हादसे के बाद रेलवे की तमाम खामियां सामने आ रही हैं। सबसे बड़ी लापरवाही तो ये है कि पुखरायां रेल हादसे से कोई सबक क्यों नहीं लिया गया? एक ओर भारत को डिजिटल बनाने की कवायद चल रही है तो दूसरे ओर ऐसे रेल हादसों से निपटने के लिए कोई सटीक इंतजाम क्यों नहीं किए जा रहे। एक दिन पहले ही पुखरायां के पास ही इदौर-पटना एक्सप्रेस एक बार फिर हादसे का शिकार होते-होते बची थी। पटरी टूटी होने की बात सामने आई थी। बुधवार को हुए रेल हादसे में अजमेर सियालदह एक्सप्रेस की दो बोगियां नहर में गिर गई। 

हादसा या लापरवाही

﻿