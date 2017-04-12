बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये तो कमाल हो गया! अखिलेश यादव को पीछे छोड़ रहा सीएम योगी का ये प्लान
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 01:01 AM IST
सूबे के मुखिया योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अपनी दूसरी कैबिनेट बैठक में ऐसे बड़े फैसले लिए हैं जिससे यूपी का सूरत-ए-हाल बदलने की उम्मीद जाग गई है। बैठक में कई अहम फैसले लिए गए हैं, जिसमें धार्मिक स्थलों को 24 घंटे बिजली देने का प्रावधान किया गया है। बिजली महकमे के लोग गांवों में भी जाकर काम करेंगे। वहीं गांव में 18 घंटे बिजली के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
अहम फैसले...
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
