विदेशी जोड़े ने हिंदू रिति रिवाज से गंगा तीरे रचाया ब्याह,देखें तस्वीरें....

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:31 PM IST
a mexican love couple get marraige at varanasi with hindu culture

भारत भ्रमण पर आए  एक विदेशी प्रेमी जोड़े को यहां की संस्कृति इतनी पसंद आई की उन्होंने इसे खास बना लिया। देश की सांस्कृतिक राजधानी काशी पहुंचे मैक्सिको के प्रेमी जोड़े ने यहां हिंदू रिति रिवाज से ब्याह रचाया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें शादी की तस्वीरें....

varanasi hindi news uttar pradesh hindi news

