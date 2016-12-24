बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो-दो हजार और पांच-पांच सौ के चार लाख 27 हजार के नकली नोट समेत तीन गिरफ्तार
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 03:38 PM IST
नकली करेंसी के साथ पल्लवपुरम पुलिस ने शुक्रवार देर रात तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से 4 लाख 37 हजार रुपए के नकली नोट बरामद किए गए हैं । इनमें 2000 और ₹500 के नकली नोट है । पुलिस लाइन में एसपी सिटी आलोक प्रियदर्शी ने घटना का खुलासा करते हुए बताया पकड़े गए आरोपी ताहिर पुत्र यासीन निवासी स्याल, खुशी गांधी पुत्र हनीफ निवासी जई, और आजाद पुत्र तौसीफ निवासी जईव्थाना भावनपुर है।
