पत्नी हेजल कीच ने बदला युवराज सिंह का नाम, शतक लगाने के बाद इस नाम से पुकारा!
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:14 AM IST
युवी ने 150 रनों की पारी क्या खेली, उनकी पत्नी हेजल कीच ने उनका नाम ही बदल डाला। देखिए आपको भी पसंद आयेगा युवराज का नया नाम...
