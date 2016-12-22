आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

विवादों में आई युवराज सिंह की शादी, पिता ने खोला राज, क्यों नही गए?

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:53 AM IST
yuvraj singh marriage in controversy, father yograj singh speaks openly and told reason of angryness

'सिक्सर ​किंग' युवराज सिंह की शादी विवादों में आ गई है। पिता योगराज ने बताया कि आखिर वे क्यों बेटे की शादी में शिरकत करने के लिए नहीं गए?

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yuvraj singh yograj singh

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2000 के बाद 500 का नया नोट बना मुसीबत, खुद देख लें कैसे?

500 rupee note wet in rain water and mahatma gandhi picture missed, colour changed
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"584ce14d4f1c1bb35b447fd4","slug":"shopping-with-2000-rupee-fake-note-in-haryana-narendra-modi-note-ban-decision-in-india","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u091a\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e, \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 3 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2000 का असली नोट तो चल नहीं रहा, नकली बाजार में, 3 बड़ी घटनाएं

shopping with 2000 rupee fake note in haryana, narendra modi note ban decision in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584cee8c4f1c1b743a2c3341","slug":"dream-girl-hema-malini-performance-at-international-geeta-jayanti-kurukshetra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 68 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 '\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092d\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0939!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"584cf6dc4f1c1be57c2c32be","slug":"wife-brutally-killed-by-husband-due-to-doubt-on-character-dead-body-found-at-amritsar-hotel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

हैवान बना पति, इतनी बेरहमी से पत्नी को मारा कि रोना आए शव देखकर

wife brutally killed by husband due to doubt on character, dead body found at amritsar hotel
  • सोमवार, 12 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584cfa914f1c1b3d7f2c32db","slug":"cm-arvind-kejriwal-big-rally-on-1-january-new-year-2017-at-rohtak-of-haryana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नए साल का आगाज कुछ इस तरह करेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल, स्पेशल प्लान

cm arvind kejriwal big rally on 1 january new year 2017 at rohtak of haryana
  • रविवार, 11 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿