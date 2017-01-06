आपका शहर Close

युवी की वापसी और धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने पर बोले योगराज सिंह, तीखा बयान

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 06:43 PM IST
Yograj sing spoke on Yuvraj Singh's comeback and Dhoni's captaincy

सिक्सर किंग युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में लंबे समय के बाद वापसी से चंडीगढ़ में जश्न का माहौल है। धोनी के आलोचक रहे उनके पिता योगराज सिंह ने एक बार फिर तीखा बयान दिया है। जानिए क्या बोले योगराज सिंह ।

क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान

इंग्लैंड सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, धवन, रैना और युवी की टीम में वापसी

India Vs England One Day and T20 Squad

