योगेश्वर दत्त का बड़ा एलान, कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के बाद लेंगे संन्यास
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 01:17 AM IST
लंदन ओलंपिक के कांस्य पदक विजेता पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त जल्द ही कुश्ती से संन्यास लेने वाले हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में वह आखिरी बार कुश्ती लड़ते दिखाई देंगे।
