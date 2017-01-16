बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुल्हन लाने निकले योगेश्वर दत्त, ढोल की थाप पर कुछ यूं थिरकते नजर आए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Yogeshwar Dutt went for bride, dance on drum beat before barat with friends
{"_id":"587ceeae4f1c1b3503efef6d","slug":"yogeshwar-dutt-went-for-bride-dance-on-drum-beat-before-barat-with-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924, \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 09:32 PM IST
योगेश्वर दत्त जब अपनी दुल्हन लाने के लिए घोड़ी पर सवार हुए तो गांव का नजारा ही बदल गया। दोस्तों संग देखिए कैसे झूमते देखे गए ओलंपियन पहलवान।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587c78f94f1c1b3403efeb2a","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-meets-shivpal-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc91f4f1c1b3703efed16","slug":"bjp-first-candidate-list-of-uttarkhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 64 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587cecc94f1c1b233aefe5c0","slug":"controversial-statement-of-delhi-health-minister-satyender-jain","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587ce3374f1c1b3603efef8c","slug":"e-pds-ration-software-will-now-also-without-internet","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0908-\u092a\u0940\u0921\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0935\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top