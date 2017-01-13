आपका शहर Close

ये बनेंगी योगेश्वर दत्त की दुल्हन, शादी में पीएम समेत कई दिग्गजों को न्योता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 10:28 PM IST
Yogeshwar Dutt's weddin preparatin start, including the prime minister invited veterans

ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त के घर उनकी शादी की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी है। पकवान बनने लगे हैं और मंगल गीत गाये जाने लगे हैं। घर पर रिश्तेदारों की चहल पहल शुरू हो गई है। 

﻿