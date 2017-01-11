आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

'दंगल फिल्म तो बाद में बनी, मेडल से मिली कुश्ती को पहचान'

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:30 AM IST
wrestling identity by medal not film, Dangal movie came after it

कुश्ती देश का पुराना खेल है। इसे फिल्मों से नहीं, ओलंपिक में मेडल हासिल करने के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान मिली है। दंगल फिल्म तो मेडल लाने के बाद बनी है। पहले इसका कोई जिक्र तक नहीं किया गया। अमर उजाला से बातचीत के दौरान कुश्ती में ओलंपिक पदक विजेता योगेश्वर दत्त ने यह नाराजगी जाहिर की। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news dangal

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Viewed

तेजबहादुर के वायरल वीडियो पर बोली पत्नीं- भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों की कार्रवाई का डर नहीं

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav raised questionson on bsf food, wife statement
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिमला-मनाली आ रहे हैं तो पहले देख लें ये तस्वीरें, फिर ही लें फैसला

slipping and sliding on snow in queen of the hills shimla
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सिसोदिया के बयान पर बोले सुखबीर बादल- 'आप' को पंजाबियों पर भरोसा नहीं

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm in mohali rally
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उड़ी केजरीवाल की खिल्ली, ट्वीटर पर ट्रेंडिग- केजरीवाल छोड़कर भागे दिल्ली

sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm in mohali rally, twitter trending
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक ऐसा गांव जहां हर घर में बसते है भारतीय सेना के जवान और सैनिक, देखिए

unique village of army soldiers, situated in hisar of haryana
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

﻿