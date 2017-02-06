आपका शहर Close

योगेश्वर दत्त के बाद अब इस नामी पहलवान के ​सिर बंधेगा सेहरा, ये है दुल्हनिया

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 02:41 PM IST
wrestler narsingh yadav going to marry with wrestler shilpi sheoran

गीता फौगाट, योगेश्वर दत्त के बाद अब एक और नामी पहलवान शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रही हैं। जानिए कौन है इनकी दुल्हनिया?

narsingh yadav shilpi sheoran

