इस गांव के हर घर में मिलेंगी विधवा महिलाएं, जानिए क्या है वजह

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
Women in every house of the village will widow, keeps silence spreads

देश में एक गांव ऐसा है, जहां के हर घर में सिर्फ औरतें बचीं हैं, वो भी विधवा। गांव में हर वक्त एक सन्नाटा-सा पसरा रहता है। देखिए तस्वीरों में।

