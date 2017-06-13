आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

महिला कांस्टेबल ने वाट्सऐप पर लिखा- ‘जस्सू परेशान कर रहा है, सुसाइड कर रही हूं’

+बाद में पढ़ें

कंवरपाल/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 12:28 AM IST
women constable send whatsapp message her friend before suicide

थाने में महिला कांस्टेबल की सुसाइड मिस्ट्री में वाट्सऐप मैसेज का किस्सा सामने आया है। जिसे मरने से पहले उसने अपनी एक सहेली को भेजा था।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ludhiana suicide suicide

राजनीति

संदीप दीक्षित के 'गुंडा' वाले बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने सोनिया से की माफी की मांग

Sandeep Dikshit's statement BJP demanded apology to Sonia gandhi

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

BSF की मीटिंग में महिला जवानों के सामने चला दी पोर्न क्लिप, जांच के आदेश

porn clip played during bsf meet
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

हरियाणा: गुरुद्वारे की छत गिरी, 1 की मौत, कई लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

1 dead & 6 injured after roof of an under construction Gurudwara collapsed
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

पिता के साथ बेचता था समोसा, IIT-JEE में हासिल किया 64वां रैंक

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट: अभावों के बावजूद बुलंद हौसलों से लिखी सफलता की इबारत

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

बेटों के लिए बहुएं ढूंढ रहीं राबड़ी, बाकी कुंवारे नेता कब करेंगे शादी

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?

ये भाई नहीं चाहता, सलमान के सिर बंधे सेहरा, लेकिन क्यों?