बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग में पति शहीद, कुर्बानी पर पत्नी बोली कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर सब गर्वित
wife statement on Naik Bakhtawar Singh martyrism, killed in pak firing
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:46 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के नौशेरा में एलओसी पर फायरिंग में पति शहीद हो गए तो उनकी कुर्बानी पर पत्नी ने ऐसी बात कह दी, सुनकर सभी का सीना चौड़ा हो गया।
