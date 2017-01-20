बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब मैदान में बेटा चौके-छक्के लगा रहा था तो मां घर में कर रही थीं दुआ
20 Jan 2017
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जहां एक तरफ युवराज सिंह छक्के और चौके जड़ रहे थे तो वहीं चंडीगढ़ में अपने घर पर बैठी उनकी मां शबनम सिंह उनकी लंबी पारी के लिए दुआ कर रही थीं। मैच के दौरान शबनम ने युवराज की पूरी पारी टीवी पर नहीं देखी बल्कि बेटे के शतक के लिए दुआ मांगती रहीं।
इस दौरान वह घर में अपने नजदीकी से स्कोर जरूर पूछती रहीं।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
