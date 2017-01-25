बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न जाने बच्चे के मन में क्या आया कि पूछा- मैडम जी! हर बार जंग पाकिस्तान से ही क्यों?
When a student of fourth class asked something from his teacher
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:26 AM IST
चौथी कक्षा में पढ़ने वाले एक बच्चे के मन में पता नहीं क्या आया कि उसने टीचर से पूछा कि मैडम जी! हर बार हम पाकिस्तान से ही क्यों लड़ते हैं? तो टीचर ने भी बड़ी मासूमियत से जवाब दिया देखिए...
