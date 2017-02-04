आपका शहर Close

#PunjabPolls2017: पंजाब का नया 'सरदार' चुनने के लिए उमड़े लोग, देखिए तस्वीरें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 09:18 AM IST
voters on booth to cast vote for punjab assembly election 2017

पंजाब का नया 'सरदार' चुनने के लिए लोग काफी उत्साह के साथ मतदान करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं और उनमें काफी उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। देखिए तस्वीरें।

