पुलिस की बर्बरता का वीडियो वायरल, सरेराह की महिला से मारपीट
{"_id":"5858149e4f1c1bea7fe39091","slug":"viral-videos-of-police-brutality-beatings-srerah-woman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:57 AM IST
रविवार को समन देने गए पुलिसकर्मी से मारपीट के आरोपियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने के बाद सोमवार को वायरल हुई वीडियो ने पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मचा दिया है। वायरल वीडियो में पुलिस के चार मुलाजिम एक घर में गाली-गलौच और मारपीट करते दिख रहे हैं। वीडियो में दिख रहे चार पुलिस कर्मियों में से एक भी महिला पुलिस कर्मी नहीं है।
