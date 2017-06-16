आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

लाल नीली बत्ती हटी, पर अफसरों ने निकाल लिया जुगाड़, देखिए नया 'VIP कल्चर'

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदकोट(पंजाब)

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:13 PM IST
vip culture ban, vip number plate as option of red blue light

कारों से लाल नीली बत्ती हट गई तो अफसरों ने वीआईपी दिखने का नया जुगाड़ निकाल लिया और ये नया 'वीआईपी कल्चर' जल्दी ही लागू भी हो जाएगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

vip culture vip culture ban

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

वजन कंट्रोल नहीं हो रहा, तनाव में रहते हैं तो देखिए कहीं ये बीमारी तो नहीं

pre diabetes symputoms, treatment, cure, diet
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

GST: दांत साफ करना और नाश्ता हो जाएगा महंगा, बच्चों के खाने पर भी पड़ेगा असर

gst will make toothpaste, cornflakes and baby foods costlier
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

बाड़मेर में अंग्रेजी शराब से भरा ट्रक पकड़ा, 435 कर्टन जब्त

Illigal English liquor bottle caught in Barmer, seized 435 cartons
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा