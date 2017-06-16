बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लाल नीली बत्ती हटी, पर अफसरों ने निकाल लिया जुगाड़, देखिए नया 'VIP कल्चर'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
vip culture ban, vip number plate as option of red blue light
{"_id":"5943a9e04f1c1baa268b4a70","slug":"vip-culture-ban-vip-number-plate-as-option-of-red-blue-light","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0928\u092f\u093e 'VIP \u0915\u0932\u094d\u091a\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:13 PM IST
कारों से लाल नीली बत्ती हट गई तो अफसरों ने वीआईपी दिखने का नया जुगाड़ निकाल लिया और ये नया 'वीआईपी कल्चर' जल्दी ही लागू भी हो जाएगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5943a5934f1c1b483d8b47a5","slug":"pre-diabetes-symputoms-treatment-cure-diet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e, \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594398c74f1c1b56438b492d","slug":"aam-admi-party-leader-sukhpal-khaira-captured-video-of-assembly-session","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0906\u092a' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, FB \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59435f2f4f1c1b62028b46f2","slug":"gst-will-make-toothpaste-cornflakes-and-baby-foods-costlier","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"59438a774f1c1bea258b458e","slug":"illigal-english-liquor-bottle-caught-in-barmer-seized-435-cartons","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, 435 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u091c\u092c\u094d\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top