बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फैसले की घड़ी नजदीक...पुलिस और मिलिट्री तैनात, कर्फ्यू लगाने पर विचार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
verdict in sadhvi sexual harassment case, tight security
{"_id":"599d8f5b4f1c1be77c8b45a1","slug":"verdict-in-sadhvi-sexual-harassment-case-tight-security","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915...\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:26 AM IST
गुरमीत राम रहीम मामले को लेकर भारी पुलिस और मिलिट्री तैनात है। लोग घरों में कैद हो गए हैं। सरकार के भी हाथ-पैर फूल गए हैं, देखिए
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599cf3704f1c1bc3028b4606","slug":"reasons-for-auraiya-train-accident-here-driver-gave-a-big-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0947\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u0902\u092a\u0930, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599d2cbe4f1c1b71568b4957","slug":"himachal-sirmour-paonta-five-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 5 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0907\u0927\u0930-\u0909\u0927\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599ce8704f1c1ba57f8b458f","slug":"auraiya-train-accident-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0947\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599d70dd4f1c1b366f8b47be","slug":"verdict-on-ram-rahim-in-sadhvi-sexual-harassment-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932-\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599d78c94f1c1bd3118b4765","slug":"12th-pass-boy-commit-suicide-punjab-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!