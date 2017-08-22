बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डेरा मुखी पेशी: पुलिस के साथ संगत ने भी संभाले लट्ठ, पुलिस की तैयारियां देखिए
vardict on gurmeet ram rahim, police high alert in Haryana
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 09:43 AM IST
डेरा प्रमुख की 25 अगस्त को कोर्ट में पेशी को लेकर जिला पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई है। वहीं डेरा संगत ने नामचर्चा कर सरकार को साफ शब्दों में चेतावनी दी।
