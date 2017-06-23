बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Alert: देखिए एसी का यूज कहीं आपको ये बीमारी न दे जाएं, जरा बचकर रहें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
use of air condition may cause swine flu
{"_id":"594cf0fc4f1c1b3c788b462f","slug":"use-of-air-condition-may-cause-swine-flu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Alert: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u092c\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:14 PM IST
गर्मी शुरू होते ही कई बीमारियों का खतरा भी बढ़ जाता है। एसी का यूज भी एक बीमारी दे सकता है, जरा बचकर रहिएगा। देखिए कहीं आपको न हो जाए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"594cd94f4f1c1b0b298b4b57","slug":"the-great-khali-angry-on-himachal-goveronment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594c8f944f1c1bb16f8b481d","slug":"blast-in-badrinath-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594ca2604f1c1bea498b4826","slug":"indian-wrestler-kavita-dalal-selected-for-wwe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594ced9d4f1c1b3b788b45dd","slug":"neet-2017-result-topper-navdeep-singh-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594ce81d4f1c1b19758b458c","slug":"neet-2017-result-all-india-topper-navdeep-singh-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 NEET \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594ce7d44f1c1b33318b465b","slug":"seven-state-police-behind-the-infamous-on-an-alert-plan-ready","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594cb5994f1c1b25798b4a8a","slug":"neet-2017-result-declared-punjab-boy-navdeep-singh-all-india-topper","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0935\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top