बेमिसालः दौड़ती हुई बुलेट पर बांध लेता है पगड़ी, वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:24 PM IST
इस बेमिसाल युवक से मिलिए। दौड़ती हुई बुलेट पर अलग-अलग स्टाइल की पगड़ी बांध लेता है और वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड भी इन्हीं के नाम पर है।
